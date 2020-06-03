PM Modi assures Mozambique of India's support to deal with COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the COVID-19 pandemic and assured him of India's continued support, including medical assistance, to combat the health crisis. The prime minister also shared President Nyusi's concern about the incidents of terrorism in northern Mozambique, and offered all possible support, including through capacity building of Mozambican police and security forces, an official statement said.

The two leaders discussed the challenges posed in both countries by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's willingness to support Mozambique's efforts during the health crisis, including through provision of essential medicines and equipment, the statement said.

President Nyusi expressed his appreciation for the close cooperation between both countries in the field of healthcare and pharmaceutical supplies. The two leaders discussed other important topics, including Indian investments and development projects in Mozambique.

Modi recognised Mozambique as an important pillar of India's overall partnership with Africa, noting the large commitments made by Indian companies to the coal and natural gas sectors of the African nation. The leaders expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral cooperation in defence and security. Modi conveyed his special thanks for the efforts being made by Mozambican authorities to ensure the security and safety of Indians and the Indian-origin community there.

The two leaders agreed that officials of the two countries would remain in touch to explore further avenues of cooperation and support during the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, the prime minister took to Twitter to share details of the discussions with President Nyusi.

"Had an excellent talk with H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique on COVID-19 situation. I assured him of India's continued support to Mozambique, including medical assistance to combat COVID-19," the prime minister tweeted. Modi said he thanked the Mozambique leader for taking care of the safety and security of the Indian community there.