Indian returns through India-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling
Some Indian nationals, who were stranded in Nepal amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, returned to India through India-Nepal border in Panitanki of Darjeeling on Saturday.
Their thermal screening was done upon their entry and their details, including their destinations, were noted down by the health workers.
As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal including 4,025 active cases, 2,912 recovered and 366 deaths. (ANI)
