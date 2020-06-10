Left Menu
Development News Edition

Community participation helped in increasing Asiatic lion population in Gir forest: Official

Soumitra Dasgupta, Inspector General, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said a land project initiated in 2018, which is in the midst of implementation, will further help in the conservation and protection of Asiatic lions in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:45 IST
Community participation helped in increasing Asiatic lion population in Gir forest: Official

Participation of local community has helped in increasing Asiatic lion population in Gujarat's Gir forest, a senior environment ministry official said on Wednesday. The remarks come after a report released by the state revealed an increase of 29 per cent in the population of the majestic animal. Soumitra Dasgupta, Inspector General, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said a land project initiated in 2018, which is in the midst of implementation, will further help in the conservation and protection of Asiatic lions in the state. “The species is doing excellent and the number is going up. Participation of the local population has helped, habitat has improved,” he said. “One land project has also been initiated in 2018 at the behest of the prime minister. We are in the midst of implementation. The project is to give the lions a proper habitat and improve veterinarian facilities to tackle diseases and livelihood to the local population who live around the sanctuary,” Dasgupta said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat's Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%. Geographically, the distribution area is up by 36%. Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.” As per the figures released by the state, the number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased to 674 in 2020 from 523 in 2015. In the report, the state chief wildlife warden said the Gujarat forest department carried out a “population estimation exercise”' on the night of June 5 and 6 when there was full moon. The exercise was undertaken as the five yearly census could not be carried out in May due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, it said. As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, an increase of 27 per cent from 2010. “The ‘Poonam Avlokan’ (full-moon night estimation exercise) showed that the lions population had reached 674, a 28.87 per cent increase,” an official release said, adding it was the highest growth recorded so far. The population of 674 comprised 161 males, 260 females, 116 sub-adult lions and 137 cubs, it said. The exercise also revealed that the area inhabited by lions has increased by 36 per cent from 22,000 sq km in 2015 to 30,000 sq km in 2020. PTI AG SRY

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed sees GDP drop of 6.5% in 2020, pledges at least $120 bln in monthly bond-buying

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9....

Pope names St Louis archbishop to replace retiring Carlson

The newly-appointed head of the Archdiocese of St. Louis vowed Wednesday to be an agent of healing, as the region and the nation continue to react to the death of George Floyd and the threat of the coronavirus. The Vatican announced Wednesd...

`Recovery rate of MP climbs to 69 pc, second-best in country'

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said that the coronavirus recovery rate in the state has gone up to 68.6 per cent, which is the second best in the country after Rajasthan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meetin...

Soccer-Major League Soccer to restart season on July 8

Major League Soccer will restart the season on July 8, after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak, by staging a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, it said on Wednesday. We selected Orlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020