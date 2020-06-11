J-K Police busts Pak sponsored narco-terror module, arrests three LeT terror associates
Handwara Police today busted a huge Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates were arrested.ANI | Handwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:29 IST
Handwara Police today busted a huge Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates were arrested. "The arrested persons were in touch with their Pakistan handlers. 21 kg heroin, Indian currency with the value of Rs 1.34 crore were seized from their possession," SP Handwara Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said.
"The three have been identified. The main accused is Iftikhar Indrabi, a notorious drug smuggler who has several FIRs registered against him. The second man is his son-in-law Momin Peer and the third is Iqbal-ul-Islam. More arrests are going to take place in this module," he added. The SP of Handwara further added: "The three were peddling drugs to financially help the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred without money movement and financed for terrorist activities." (ANI)
