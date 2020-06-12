Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 73

Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and breathed his last on Friday afternoon, party sources said. Parasnath Yadav, who represented the Malhani Vidhan Sabha seat of Jaunpur, had been a minister thrice. He served as an MP for two terms and MLA for seven terms.

Parasnath Yadav is survived by three sons and a daughter. In a condolence meeting held at the SP headquarters, party president Akhilesh Yadav, former ministers Ahmad Hasan, Avdhesh Prasad, Rajendra Chaudhari, state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel, and others paid tributes to him and recalled his services to the party. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Hridaynarayan Dixit also expressed grief over the death of Parasnath Yadav.