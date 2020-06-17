Left Menu
Disappointed over discussion on coronavirus with PM: Gehlot

Disappointed to see that in today's VC with PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed," Gehlot tweeted.The CM said how the Centre will help states overcome hardships after the lockdown should have been discussed at the video conference.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:29 IST
Disappointed over discussion on coronavirus with PM: Gehlot
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ashokgehlot51)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he was disappointed as the challenges and limitations faced by the Centre and the state were not discussed in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus issue. Gehlot's remarks came after he attended the second day of the discussions held by the PM with chief ministers over the issue

"All states by now know the best practices to deal with COVID-19. Disappointed to see that in today's VC with PM, challenges and limitations of Centre and state have not been discussed," Gehlot tweeted. The CM said how the Centre will help states overcome hardships after the lockdown should have been discussed at the video conference.

