Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Sunday morning

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of the national capital early on Sunday morning. Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm accompanied by rain would occur at and adjoining areas of Delhi NCR.

"03:20 IST- Thunderstorm with rain would occur over many places of entire Delhi, Jhajjar, Pilani, Rohtak, Gurugram, Kosli, Hindon AF, Sonepat, Gannaur, Gohana, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Ghaziabad, Charkhidadri, Bhiwari, Rewari and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," said IMD in a tweet earlier today. The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. (ANI)