Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Salons reopen in Mumbai under relaxed guidelines

Some salons in the city, which reopened here on Sunday after some three months, were seen following government guidelines like the use of sanitisers and checking temperatures of customers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:32 IST
COVID-19: Salons reopen in Mumbai under relaxed guidelines
A salon in Ghatkopar, Mumbai which reopened on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Some salons in the city, which reopened here on Sunday after some three months, were seen following government guidelines like the use of sanitisers and checking temperatures of customers. Under the second phase of unlocking, the Maharashtra government has given relaxation in many sectors and allowed grooming outlets to open from today in the State.

Faheem Sheikh, owner of a salon in Ghatkopar is ready with PPE kits. He told ANI, "The customers are taking prior appointment before coming to the salon. We have received many calls from our regular customers. I want to thanks the government for thinking about us, it has come as a big relief to us." "We sanitise every equipment before use. The salon is also sanitised every 2 hours," he added.

He further said, "We have put a copy of the government's norms and guidelines outside the salon. This is the first day and we have been getting many calls from customers for haircuts and other services that we provide. We have many customers waiting but we are taking only limited customers as we have to maintain social distancing." Gaurav Patil, a customer who came for a hair cut said, "I am glad to see that the salon reopened. I did not get a proper haircut for a long time. Although my father has cut my hair at home during the lockdown we know that the haircut done at salon and home are different. I am a student and during online classes, this haircut will look decent now.

Another customer said I would like to thank the government for allowing salons function. After the reopening of offices, it is important as we have to go to the office. Also, we are taking precautions and so is this salon." The Maharashtra government has issued a notification to reopen barbershops, salons and beauty parlours in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'.

According to the notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops. The order also said the salons should adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Sunday climbed to 1,59,133. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Penalise players found guilty of racism like dopers and match-fixers: Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has called for strict action against players found guilty of making racist comments, saying they should be penalized just like dope offenders and match-fixers. I dont think the penalty for doping or corrupti...

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test for President Emmanuel Macron and his ruling party which could fail to win a single big city. ...

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global...

India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

The countrys first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhands Kumaun region, by the research wing of the states forest department. Surrounded by snowcapped peaks, Munsyari was chosen as the sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020