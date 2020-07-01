Caught on cam: UP cop suspended after masturbating in front of female complainant
In a recent viral video, the station officer (SO) of Bhatni Police Station, Bhishm Pal Singh, was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant at the police station.ANI | Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:51 IST
In a recent viral video, the station officer (SO) of Bhatni Police Station, Bhishm Pal Singh, was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant at the police station. "An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been suspended," Dr Shripati Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Deoria, told ANI on Tuesday.
According to the victim, her application over a land dispute kept getting delayed and was asked repeatedly to return to the station. "I made the video after it happened a couple of times. I went to the station with my mother and then my father, the officer was touching himself both the times. If this is the behaviour of the police, how will law and order be maintained?" she said while speaking to ANI.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) ranks Uttar Pradesh as the worst state for women's safety in India, accounting for 59,445 crimes against women. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- UP
- Deoria
- National Crime Records Bureau
- India
ALSO READ
NFL-Goodell says he would 'support' signing Kaepernick, seeks input on social justice
U.S. accuses Venezuela's Maduro of seeking to rig upcoming vote
Science News Roundup: KBR wins $570 million contract for NASA spaceflight operations; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more
Sports News Roundup: Bettman defends NHL's expansion playoff format; U.S. Open will go ahead without fans amid COVID-19: reports and more
Diack at corruption trial: I should have been more vigilant