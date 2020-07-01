Indra Mani Pandey appointed India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva
Pandey, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement. He also served as joint secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs division of the MEA at its headquarters in Delhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:55 IST
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement. Pandey succeeds Rajiv K Chander in Geneva.
In his nearly three-decade career, Pandey served in Indian missions in Damascus, Cairo, Islamabad, Kabul, Muscat and Geneva. He also served as joint secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs division of the MEA at its headquarters in Delhi.
