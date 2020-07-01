Left Menu
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Home Ministry in collaboration with defence forces will set up a 1,000-bed COVID care centre at Dhaula Kuan, which will have 250 ventilators and oxygen facility at every bed.

MHA, defence forces to set up 1000-bed COVID care facility at Dhaula Kuan
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Home Ministry in collaboration with defence forces will set up a 1,000-bed COVID care centre at Dhaula Kuan, which will have 250 ventilators and oxygen facility at every bed. "In Delhi cantonment, there is an NCC ground, MHA in collaboration with defence forces will set up a COVID care centre. There would be 1,000 beds, all of which will have oxygen facilities, and 250 ventilators will also be present there and it will be equipped with all modern facilities," Reddy said.

Speaking about the testing strategy, Reddy said, "There was a statement made by Deputy CM that Delhi would have 5.5 lakh Covid positive cases. Our target is to test 20 lakh people. 1.5 lakh people have been tested so far. We got these testing kits from South Korea. We have opened 169 test centres in Delhi." Reddy also said that the dedicated COVID facility being set up at Radha Soami Beas will be the biggest in the world and will be manned by ITBP paramedical staff. He added that the facility will be operational in two-three days.

"What PM said should be followed by everyone and people should maintain physical distance, use mask, sanitisers. Use this at home to prevent children and senior citizens," he added urging the people to follow necessary precautions. While talking about home isolation, Reddy said, "If you don't have facility at home, then you need to go to government facility. Every person needs to be a COVID-19 warrior."

Apart from this, Reddy while talking about the child saved by the J-K police in the terrorist strike which took place earlier today said, "The grandfather of a 3-year-old, and a CRPF jawan were killed while saving the child. J-K is terrorism free, but a bit of problem remains in Kashmir." He lauded people of Jammu and Kashmir for not supporting terrorists and helping security forces to eradicate terrorism from the region. The minister promised development in the newly carved Union territory with central schemes implemented in letter and spirit as soon as Covid impact reduces.

"Due to COVID-19, the scheme implementation by central government was hampered but we gave everything planned for the development of the Union Territory," he added. (ANI)

