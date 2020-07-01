Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:34 IST
Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm NATION DEL103 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: India records single-day highest jump of 507 deaths, June worst month with close to 4 lakh cases New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump of 507 COVID-19 deaths and also a majority of cases--close to four lakh--in June to make it the worst month for the country prompting some states to go for varying degrees of lockdown. DEL90 PM-WEIBO Modi quits Weibo; BJP says PM sends strong message at personal level too New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quit Chinese social media platform Weibo, the BJP said on Wednesday, with its general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh saying that Modi has sent out a "strong message" at the border, on economic front and now at "personal level too".

DEL108 SINOINDIA-LD RAJNATH-LADAKH Def Min Rajnath Singh, army chief scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of India's military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with the Chinese troops in the region, government sources said. DEL97 LD DOCTORS DAY Doctors' Day: India lauds its brave doctors' contribution in fight against COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: Hailing doctors for their selfless service and spirited fight against the COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in saluting the medicos on National Doctors' Day, which has assumed even greater significance this year for the role played by these frontline warriors during the pandemic.

DEL100 LD WEATHER 7 killed in rain, landslides in Assam, taking toll to 33; rainfall in some parts of North India New Delhi: Seven people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, raising the death toll to 33, while hot and humid conditions prevailed in parts of northern India where rainfall was recorded in some regions. DEL76 JK-LD ATTACK CRPF Terrorists hiding in mosque kill CRPF jawan, civilian in Kashmir, toddler rescued Srinagar: Terrorists hiding inside a mosque opened fire at a CRPF patrol team in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on Wednesday, killing a jawan and a civilian whose three-year-old grandson narrowly escaped the hail of bullets and was rescued by security forces, officials said.

DEL98 MHA-SHAH-LD TERRORISTS Nine linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared nine individuals linked to separatist Khalistani organisations, including four based in Pakistan, as designated terrorists under provisions of the UAPA Act. DEL96 CBI-LD SAMSUNG CBI books alleged arms dealer for corruption involving Korean firm for ONGC-related contract New Delhi: The CBI has booked purported arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth USD 4.99 million from South Korean major Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (SECL) in 2009 to influence government officials in awarding a Rs 6,744 crore contract to a company promoted by central and state PSUs including ONGC, officials said.

DEL106 PRIYANKA-LD VACATE Govt asks Priyanka to vacate bungalow by Aug 1; cites withdrawal of SPG cover New Delhi: The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month, saying she is not entitled to the facility following withdrawal of her SPG protection. DEL92 UKD-2NDLD PATANJALI Patanjali can sell Coronil but not as 'cure' to COVID-19: AYUSH New Delhi/Haridwar: The Union AYUSH Ministry Wednesday said Patanjali can sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster, days after yoga guru Ramdev’s company launched it as a medicine for COVID-19 and is now calling it a product to “manage” the disease.

MDS12 TN-EXPLOSION-2ND LD BOILER Six killed in NLC India's boiler explosion in TN Neyveli: A boiler exploded at NLC India's thermal plant here killing six people and leaving 17 others injured on Wednesday and it has been shut for safety audit, the company said. BUSINESS DEL66 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex jumps 499 pts as macro data bolsters recovery hopes; RIL, finance stocks shine Mumbai: Equity indices clawed back lost ground on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors accumulated banking, finance and energy stocks amid encouraging macroeconomic data and firm global cues.

DEL68 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold zooms Rs 647; silver jumps Rs 1,611 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital zoomed Rs 647 to Rs 49,908 per 10 grams on Wednesday in line with gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. FOREIGN FGN48 UK-LD HONGKONG UK PM holds China in 'clear and serious breach' of pact, confirms citizenship route for Hong Kong London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday held China in "clear and serious breach” of the Sino-British agreement under which Hong Kong had been handed over to the Chinese authorities and confirmed that a citizenship route will now be offered to Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders. By Aditi Khanna PTI AD

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

2 killed in road accident in Delhi

Two persons were killed, while two children got injured in a road accident in Delhis Rohini area on Tuesday. On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 6.40 pm regarding the incident at Sector-16,17 Rohini Dividi...

Canada Day party goes virtual amid COVID-19 restrictions

No live fireworks, no star-studded concert on Parliament Hill, and no crowds of tourists Canadas official birthday celebrations on Wednesday for the first time ever are completely online. Ottawa is usually home to the countrys largest Canad...

Maha govt issues resolution about acquiring pvt vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 dea...

Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government has asked some U.S. media outlets present in the country to submit information about their China operations.Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian named the Associated Press, Nat...
