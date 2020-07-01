Left Menu
Maha govt issues resolution about acquiring pvt vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday issued a resolution about acquiring private ambulances and vehicles for transporting COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths. (ANI)

