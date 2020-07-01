Vasantrao Naik was pioneer of green revolution in Maha: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said former Chief Minister late Vasantrao Naik was the pioneer of green revolution in the state. Thorat inaugurated through video link `Krishi Sanjeevani week' at Khandgaon in Sangamner tehsil on the occasion of Naik's birth anniversary.

"Today, our farmers need to be financially self- sufficient and we are confident that through the Krishi Sanjeevani week we will be able to give the latest agricultural technology to our farmers to bring them closer to Naik's dream," Thorat said. "Naik was the pioneer of green revolution and worked to make Maharashtra self-sufficient. He brought about significant changes in agriculture and water conservation," Thorat said.

The late Congress leader ensured that farmes got new seeds, fertilizers, water, the minister added..