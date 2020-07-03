You gave a befitting reply: PM tells soldiers injured in Galwan clash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply and their valour and the blood they have shed will inspire people for a long time to come.PTI | Leh | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply and their valour and the blood they have shed will inspire people for a long time to come. Interacting with them at an army hospital here during his visit, Modi said the world is discussing that India's brave soldiers have shown valour before "such powers".
The world, he said, is eager to know about the young men, their sacrifice, their training and their excellent level of commitment. "The bravehearts who left us, have not gone without a reason. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers.
Modi said since the soldiers are confined to hospital due to injuries, perhaps they are not fully aware that 130 crore Indians feel proud of them. "Your valour and courage are encouraging the new generation.
"Your valour and the blood you have shed will inspire the youth and the citizens for a long time to come," he said in his address which lasted a little over four minutes. Stressing that India should become self-reliant, he said the country has neither bowed before any power of the world nor will it ever do so.
The prime minister said he came to Ladakh to meet the soldiers, to touch them and to carry back the energy and inspiration from the interaction.
