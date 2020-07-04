Following are the top stories at 5:15 pm: NATION: DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES In highest single-day spike, nearly 23k test positive for COVID; death toll rises to 18,655 New Delhi: With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, the highest so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL27 ARMY-MEDICALFACILITY Army trashes criticism over medical facility in Leh; terms it malicious and unsubstantiated New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday termed as "malicious and unsubstantiated" criticism in some quarters about a medical facility in a military hospital in Leh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes. DEL26 LD BUDDHA As world battles COVID, Buddha's teachings serve as beacon, provide lasting solutions: Prez, PM New Delhi: Noting that the teachings of Lord Buddha were as relevant in the current times as they were earlier, both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that as the world fought extraordinary challenges, his message served like a beacon.

DEL30 CONG-PM-CHINA Follow 'raj dharma', tell people about reality of Chinese incursions: Cong to PM New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh and addressed frontline soldiers, the Congress on Saturday said the time has come for him to follow his "raj dharma" and tell the people of the country about the reality of Chinese "incursions". DEL25 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Militant killed, Army personnel injured in encounter in J-K's Kulgam Srinagar: A militant was killed and an Army personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said. DEL28 AVI-KOLKATA-FLIGHTS No passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and 3 other cities between Jul 6-19 New Delhi: No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

DEL21 VIRUS-INDIAN VACCINE-SCIENTISTS Scientists strike note of caution as 'Made in India' vaccine programme gains momentum New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccine programme has gained sudden traction but it is imperative to strike a balance between giving it high priority and rushing into a process that takes months, even years, several scientists said on Saturday, a day after the ICMR announced it envisaged a preventive by next month. By Shakoor Rather DEL23 UP-COPS-LD ENCOUNTER Station Officer of police station in Kanpur suspended over allegations of role in cops' killing Lucknow: The UP Police has suspended from service the Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur district in view of allegations of his involvement in the killing of eight policemen by criminals during a raid to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. CAL8 AR-LOCKDOWN-IMPOSITION Week-long total lockdown in Arunachal's Capital Complex from July 6 Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that a week-long total lockdown will be imposed in the Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar and Nagarlagun, from July 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a top official said on Saturday.

MDS3 TN-VIRUS-ONE LAKH CASES TN crosses one lakh COVID-19 mark; more tests, early detection key behind high numbers, says govt Chennai: Tamil Nadu may have breached the grim benchmark of one lakh COVID-19 infections, racing to second place in the country behind Maharashtra, but the government says ramped up testing and early detection are among the factors leading to reporting of such high numbers. CAL6 MN-BIREN Manipur CM says political problem in state will settle down soon Imphal: On returning from Delhi where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the political crisis which recently engulfed the state will settle down soon.

FOREIGN: FGN12 US-INDIANS-CHINA-PROTEST Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York New York: A large number of Indian-Americans chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and other patriotic slogans staged a protest against China at the iconic Times Square here, demanding an economic boycott and a diplomatic isolation of the country for its aggression against India. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 PAK-CPEC-KHAN Pak will complete CPEC at all costs, says PM Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Friday that his government would complete the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at "any cost" as the USD 60 billion project is a manifestation of the all-weather friendship between the two countries. SPORTS: SPD6 SPO-MINISTRY-COACH-LD SALARY Sports Ministry to remove salary cap of Rs 2 lakhs for Indian coaches, IOA welcomes announcement New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Saturday removed the Rs 2 lakh cap on the salary given to Indian coaches for training elite athletes in a bid to encourage them to produce better results.