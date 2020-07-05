Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Pakistan army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. “At about 19.45 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said. He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.