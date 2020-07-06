We will surely defeat COVID-19, asserts Maharashtra CM

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the ongoing battle against the pandemic will be definitely won and asserted that success against adversities can be achieved only when every section of the society comes together. He said his government is determined to overcome the coronavirus crisis in the state, which has reported more than than 2 lakh cases so far.

Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of handing over of 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and Rs 10 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) under the 'Plasma Project', being jointly implemented by the civic body and the Tata Group for improving healthcare services in Mumbai. We are all determined to end the coronavirus crisis.

Citizens and big entrepreneurs are fighting shoulder to shoulder with the government. Everyone is working tirelessly and this will ensure success," Thackeray said. The Chief Minister said in a crisis like coronavirus, many organisations and individuals have come forward to help fight the pandemic out of social consciousness.

The Tata Group has stood by the state government in full force from the very beginning, he said. AadityaThackeray, tourism minister of Maharashtra and guardian minister ofMumbai suburban district, said the diversified conglomerate has been involved in the fight against the coronavirus from the very first day.

AadityaThackeray prayed that time should not come to use these ambulances and ventilators, but if at all they are required, they will be useful in saving lives. AslamShaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai city district, said as steps are being taken fearlessly to get rid of coronavirus, Maharashtra will "soon" be free of COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar sought the chief ministers involvement for the revival of BMCs own plasma centre that has 6000 litres of plasma stored. Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner, said the number of COVID-19 beds in Mumbai increased to 14,000 from just 3,500 more than three months ago and the count of ICU beds to 1,450 from 191 in mid-March.

The city has a recovery rate of 66 per cent, he said.