Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force will also be raised in Nagpur's Katol taluka, he said.

In a video message, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh later said this will be the first women's battalion of the state and 100 acres of land will be required to set it up. According to an official statement, the decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Pawar at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, which was attended by Deshmukh and senior officials.

"A decision has been taken to recruit 10,000 personnel in the police shipai (constable) category to strengthen law and order in the state and reduce work stress on the force," the statement quoted Pawar as saying. The move will help the youth from both urban and rural areas as they will get a chance to serve in the police force, he said.

Pawar has instructed officials to ensure that the recruitment process is completed within a year and without hassles in view of the COVID-19 crisis, it was stated. He has asked officials to move a proposal before the state cabinet for approval accordingly.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also approved of the decision, Deshmukh later said. Moreover, 1,384 posts will be created in the women's battalion and the recruitment will be completed in three phases, by filling 461 posts in each stage, the deputy chief minister said in the statement.