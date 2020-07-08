Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai hotels resume operation with 33 per cent capacity

Hotels in Mumbai on Wednesday resumed their services after the state government allowed them to operate at 33 per cent of their capacity.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:19 IST
Mumbai hotels resume operation with 33 per cent capacity
Keenan McKenzie, Hotel Manager, ITC Maratha speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hotels in Mumbai on Wednesday resumed their services after the state government allowed them to operate at 33 per cent of their capacity. However, 67 per cent will still be available for the government to use for quarantine and other purposes as mandated earlier.

Hotels are taking all precaution from sanitising cars to hand baggage of guests, from guiding them to maintain safe distance to make rooms completely hygienic and safe for them. The rooms are being cleaned and sanitised. In ITC Maratha hotel, lobby and other areas are also being sanitised and kept hygienic as they are key factors along with physical distancing as mandated by the government.

Keenan McKenzie, Hotel Manager, ITC Maratha said, "Anxiety levels are understandably there among the visitors but it is our job to assure them of their safety. While 33 per cent is open for sale and 67 per cent is for quarantine purpose, we are housing them on separate floors. We have identified each floor for guests, which completely reduce the contact between the guests and the quarantined people." According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 217,121 COVID-19 cases including, 89,313 active cases, 118,558 recovered and 9,250 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

New Development Bank successfully places RMB 2 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- On July 6, 2020, the New Development Bank NDB successfully placed a RMB 2 bln bond in the China Interbank Bond Market, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon rate of 3. By issuing the Bond, the Bank com...

CSC and Coca-Cola India Ink MoU to Boost Outreach in Rural India

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Pilot phase to list Coca-Colas products on CSCs Grameen eStore platform for key markets in APT, UP and Haryana Enable availability of affordable, essential hydration to rural communities...

3 alleged accomplices of gangster Vikas Dubey held in Faridabad by Haryana police

The Haryana police has arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a house in Faridabad after a tip-off that the gangster wanted for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush was holed up there, officials said on Wednes...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 526 p.m.IIT Alumni Council ropes in CSIR-IGIB for COVID-19 patient data analysis. 522 p.m.Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020