Following are the top stories at 5:30 pm: NATION DEL33 VIRUS-CBSE-SYLLABUS COVID-19: 'Nationalism', 'citizenship', 'demonetisation' among chapters dropped from CBSE syllabus New Delhi: The students appearing in the CBSE board exams next year will not be required to study about secularism, citizenship, nationalism, demonetisation and democratic rights as the chapters dealing with these subjects, along with several other chapters, have been dropped from the syllabus to reduce the course load for students amid the coronavirus crisis. DEL72 RAHUL-RGF Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts New Delhi: Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated.

DEL47 BJP-ATMANIRBHAR 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' being speedily implemented, Cong symbolises 'irresponsible' oppn: BJP New Delhi: The Modi government is addressing various economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in a "360 degree" manner, the BJP asserted on Wednesday as it shared details about the implementation of various schemes as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) programme. DEL46 PREZ-ENVOYS Enhancing global cooperation need of the hour to effectively tackle COVID-19: Prez New Delhi: Asserting that India was at the forefront of the ongoing international efforts to defeat the coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said enhancing global cooperation to effectively tackle the pandemic was the need of the hour.

DEL50 PM-VARANASI-INTERACTION PM to interact with NGOs of his Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs to discuss their efforts towards food distribution and other assistance rendered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Prime Minister's Office has said. DEL55 MHA-JKCOP-SUSPENDED J-K cadre IPS officer suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour': Home Ministry New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of "gross misconduct and misbehaviour" with immediate effect, says a Union Home Ministry order.

DEL40 UP-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Kanpur ambush: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, six arrested Lucknow/Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur on Wednesday and arrested six others in separate encounters in Kanpur and Faridabad for their alleged role in last week's Bikru ambush, wherein eight policemen were killed, a senior officer said. BOM5 MH-AMBEDKAR HOUSE-CM CM orders strict action against vandalism at Ambedkar's house Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he has instructed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalism at Dr B R Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Mumbai.

DEL36 CBI-CUSTODIAL TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. CAL5 JH-SOREN-QUARANTINE Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD18 GREEN-LOCUSTS Locust attack: NGT dismisses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has junked a fresh plea seeking implementation of the Centre's contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show that inadequate steps have been taken by the concerned authorities. BUSINESS DEL67 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets snap 5-day winning run on fag-end selloff; IT, finance stocks weigh Mumbai: Equity benchmarks succumbed to a fag-end selloff to close in the red on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session rally amid weak global cues. FOREIGN FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 NEPAL-NCP-2NDLD OLI Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again Kathmandu: A crucial meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to decide the political future of beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was once again deferred on Wednesday till Friday to allow more time for the top leaders to reach a power-sharing deal amid the heightened intra-party rift and his anti-India remarks. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI AD