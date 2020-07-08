Left Menu
Following are the top stories at 5:30 pm: NATION DEL33 VIRUS-CBSE-SYLLABUS COVID-19: 'Nationalism', 'citizenship', 'demonetisation' among chapters dropped from CBSE syllabus New Delhi: The students appearing in the CBSE board exams next year will not be required to study about secularism, citizenship, nationalism, demonetisation and democratic rights as the chapters dealing with these subjects, along with several other chapters, have been dropped from the syllabus to reduce the course load for students amid the coronavirus crisis. DEL72 RAHUL-RGF Those who fight for truth cannot be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts New Delhi: Hours after the government initiated a probe into the funding of three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated.

DEL47 BJP-ATMANIRBHAR 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' being speedily implemented, Cong symbolises 'irresponsible' oppn: BJP New Delhi: The Modi government is addressing various economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in a "360 degree" manner, the BJP asserted on Wednesday as it shared details about the implementation of various schemes as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) programme. DEL46 PREZ-ENVOYS Enhancing global cooperation need of the hour to effectively tackle COVID-19: Prez New Delhi: Asserting that India was at the forefront of the ongoing international efforts to defeat the coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said enhancing global cooperation to effectively tackle the pandemic was the need of the hour.

DEL50 PM-VARANASI-INTERACTION PM to interact with NGOs of his Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs to discuss their efforts towards food distribution and other assistance rendered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Prime Minister's Office has said. DEL55 MHA-JKCOP-SUSPENDED J-K cadre IPS officer suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour': Home Ministry   New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of "gross misconduct and misbehaviour" with immediate effect, says a Union Home Ministry order.

DEL40 UP-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Kanpur ambush: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, six arrested Lucknow/Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur on Wednesday and arrested six others in separate encounters in Kanpur and Faridabad for their alleged role in last week's Bikru ambush, wherein eight policemen were killed, a senior officer said. BOM5 MH-AMBEDKAR HOUSE-CM CM orders strict action against vandalism at Ambedkar's house Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he has instructed police to take strict action against those involved in vandalism at Dr B R Ambedkar's house 'Rajgruh' in Mumbai.

DEL36 CBI-CUSTODIAL TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. CAL5 JH-SOREN-QUARANTINE Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19, an official statement said on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD18 GREEN-LOCUSTS Locust attack: NGT dismisses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has junked a fresh plea seeking implementation of the Centre's contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show that inadequate steps have been taken by the concerned authorities. BUSINESS DEL67 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets snap 5-day winning run on fag-end selloff; IT, finance stocks weigh Mumbai: Equity benchmarks succumbed to a fag-end selloff to close in the red on Wednesday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session rally amid weak global cues. FOREIGN FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 NEPAL-NCP-2NDLD OLI Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again Kathmandu: A crucial meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to decide the political future of beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was once again deferred on Wednesday till Friday to allow more time for the top leaders to reach a power-sharing deal amid the heightened intra-party rift and his anti-India remarks. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI AD

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along L...

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough i...

New Development Bank successfully places RMB 2 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- On July 6, 2020, the New Development Bank NDB successfully placed a RMB 2 bln bond in the China Interbank Bond Market, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon rate of 3. By issuing the Bond, the Bank com...

CSC and Coca-Cola India Ink MoU to Boost Outreach in Rural India

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Pilot phase to list Coca-Colas products on CSCs Grameen eStore platform for key markets in APT, UP and Haryana Enable availability of affordable, essential hydration to rural communities...
