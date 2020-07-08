Left Menu
Development News Edition

Independent MLA tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

Hosakote MLA Sharath Bhachegowda said in a Facebook post that he and his wife Prathibha had tested positive for the virus. The legislator said he had been touring COVID-19 infected areas for the past few days, adding two days ago he developed severe pain in the body.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:14 IST
Independent MLA tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

An Independent MLA from Karnataka has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hosakote MLA Sharath Bhachegowda said in a Facebook post that he and his wife Prathibha had tested positive for the virus.

The legislator said he had been touring COVID-19 infected areas for the past few days, adding two days ago he developed severe pain in the body. Since he has been visiting areas where there were coronavirus infected people, Bhachegowda said he decided to undergo a test along with his wife.

"The report has arrived confirming that we are coronavirus positive," he said. The independent MLA said though he is asymptomatic he is going in for isolation and appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested voluntarily.

Bachegowda is the son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapura constituency B N Bache Gowda. Actress-turned-Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and Congress MLA H D Ranganatha had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

V2 Retail settles dispute with creditor, expects to come out of insolvency

V2 Retail has settled its payment-related dispute with an operational creditor and expects to come out of the insolvency proceedings, according to Ram Chandra Agarwal, the Chairman of the suspended board of the company. V2 Retail has made p...

CCI approves proposed deal involving Eros Plc, STX, Marco

The Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved the proposed deal involving Eros International Plc, STX Filmworks Inc and Marco Alliance Ltd. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Eros is an Indian entertainment company that a...

Bihar reports a record 749 COVID-19 cases; Patna, other dists announce lockdown

Rattled by the biggest single-day spurt yet in COVID-19 cases, Bihar on Wednesday announced fresh lockdown in several regions, including the worst-hit Patna district, that will come into force later this week. Other districts which will go...

TPCC pays tribute to former Andhra CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Wednesday paid tribute to late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birth anniversary. In September 2009, Reddy lost his life in a chopper crash in the Nallamalla forests while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020