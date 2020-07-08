Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu reviews Monsoon Session planning, Par panel meetings

Chairman Naidu was informed that three vacancies in the House, caused by the demise of Beni Prasad Verma and Virendra Kumar, and the disqualification of Sharad Yadav, are to be filled up. Ahead of the meetings of some Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) of Rajya Sabha scheduled in the next few days, the issues relating to the requirement of quorum and the allowances for members attending the meetings were discussed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:37 IST
Naidu reviews Monsoon Session planning, Par panel meetings
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday reviewed the seating arrangements for parliamentarians during the Monsoon session of Parliament and their participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. At an hour-long meeting with the Secretary General and senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Naidu discussed practices to be adopted for the seating arrangement, sources said.

These broad principles and practices, including virtual participation of members, will be firmed up soon after discussions between Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the sources said. In an earlier meeting taken by Naidu, it was decided that Rajya Sabha members will be seated in the chamber and in the galleries of the House, with virtual participation of others from within the premises of the Parliament House. This, the sources said, is to ensure compliance with the norm of physical distancing of six feet in view of the pandemic.

It was decided in the Wednesday meeting that the physical distancing norm will also be applied to the media gallery. The RS Chairman directed that necessary arrangements may be made to enable viewing of the proceedings by those who could not be accommodated in the media gallery, besides evolving norms for seating of journalists in the media gallery. Naidu also discussed the procedure to be followed for the election of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Chairman Naidu was informed that three vacancies in the House, caused by the demise of Beni Prasad Verma and Virendra Kumar, and the disqualification of Sharad Yadav, are to be filled up.

Ahead of the meetings of some Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) of Rajya Sabha scheduled in the next few days, the issues relating to the requirement of quorum and the allowances for members attending the meetings were discussed. It was pointed out by the senior officials that quorum is necessary only for taking decisions and adopting reports by the committees and not for taking up a general discussion on identified issues and for taking evidence from the concerned ministries/departments, the sources said.

The officials also pointed out that committees have occasionally met without the quorum over the years, the sources added. It was clarified that a meeting of the committee without the quorum entitles the participating members for TA and DA. It was further informed that the eight Department Related Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha have held 281 meetings during the last three years, of which 16 per cent were without quorum.

The committee on Science and Technology & Environment and Forests held 32 meetings during the last three years of which 22 percent were without quorum. In respect of the 38 meetings of the Committee on Home Affairs, 21 percent were without quorum, the sources added. The Committee on Science and Technology is slated to meet on July 10 and that on Home Affairs on July 15.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt to give water connection at Rs 1 per household

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that water connection will be provided to economically weaker people of the state in Rupee 1. As per an official release of the Chief Ministers Office CMO, a budget of ...

Soccer-Sao Paulo state championship set for July 22 restart

The Sao Paulo state football championship, the biggest of Brazils regional competitions, is to restart on July 22 with matches taking place in stadiums with no fans present, state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Games will only be pe...

Jagan Reddy celebrates father YSR's birth anniversary, Oppn alleges Andhra CM violated health norms

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in various programs at Kadapa district to commemorate his fathers birth anniversary. Reddy paid tributes to the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. He also ...

No issue with construction of Islamabad's first Hindu temple: Pak minister

Pakistans Minister of Religious Affairs on Wednesday said there was no issue with the construction of the first Hindu temple in the countrys capital and the real issue was whether it could be built with the public money, a day after a court...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020