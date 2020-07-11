Odisha CM speaks to two MLAs undergoing treatment for COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke to two legislators who are undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and enquired about their health. The chief minister spoke to BJP MLA from Nilagiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak and ruling BJD lawmaker from Salipur, Prasant Behera over the phone and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said.

Patnaik also spoke to several Covid warriors undergoing treatment in various Covid care centres and enquired about their health condition. The chief minister highly appreciated the noble contributions being made by frontline Covid warriors and assured them all support in their good work, the officials said.

Patnaik also spoke to a number of other Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in various Covid hospitals in the state and enquired about their condition and the facilities available in the medical facilities. The chief minister, who has been speaking to Covid warriors and patients, had recently asked senior officers to be in regular contact with the frontline Covid warriors as well as patients and collect feedback as part of 'Mo Sarkar' (My Government) programme, they said.

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Patnaik recently asked the authorities concerned to include Corona management within the purview of the 'Mo Sarkar' programme in order to get feedback from the patients as well as the frontline workers. The chief minister has asked the COVID observers and senior officers to interact with the patients and frontline workers engaged in different COVID Hospitals and Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) as feedback from the stakeholders will help the government to further improve COVID care in the state.

The 'Mo Sarkar' programme was launched by the state government on October 2, 2019, to obtain feedback from people who visit government offices, police stations and hospitals.