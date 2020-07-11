Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM speaks to two MLAs undergoing treatment for COVID-19

The chief minister highly appreciated the noble contributions being made by frontline Covid warriors and assured them all support in their good work, the officials said. Patnaik also spoke to a number of other Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in various Covid hospitals in the state and enquired about their condition and the facilities available in the medical facilities.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:08 IST
Odisha CM speaks to two MLAs undergoing treatment for COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke to two legislators who are undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and enquired about their health. The chief minister spoke to BJP MLA from Nilagiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak and ruling BJD lawmaker from Salipur, Prasant Behera over the phone and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said.

Patnaik also spoke to several Covid warriors undergoing treatment in various Covid care centres and enquired about their health condition. The chief minister highly appreciated the noble contributions being made by frontline Covid warriors and assured them all support in their good work, the officials said.

Patnaik also spoke to a number of other Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in various Covid hospitals in the state and enquired about their condition and the facilities available in the medical facilities. The chief minister, who has been speaking to Covid warriors and patients, had recently asked senior officers to be in regular contact with the frontline Covid warriors as well as patients and collect feedback as part of 'Mo Sarkar' (My Government) programme, they said.

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Patnaik recently asked the authorities concerned to include Corona management within the purview of the 'Mo Sarkar' programme in order to get feedback from the patients as well as the frontline workers. The chief minister has asked the COVID observers and senior officers to interact with the patients and frontline workers engaged in different COVID Hospitals and Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) as feedback from the stakeholders will help the government to further improve COVID care in the state.

The 'Mo Sarkar' programme was launched by the state government on October 2, 2019, to obtain feedback from people who visit government offices, police stations and hospitals. PTI SKN RG RG

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Matt Reeves working on 'The Batman' TV spin-off for HBO Max

Filmmaker Matt Reeves is developing a TV spin-off of his upcoming The Batman movie for streaming platform HBO Max. Reeves will be writing the series with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter reported Entertainment Weekly. The show, focus...

Motor racing-Styrian GP qualifying could be postponed to Sunday

Rain washed out final practice for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at Austrias Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with the risk of qualifying being postponed to Sunday. Stewards said the session had been canceled on the recommendation of the gov...

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020