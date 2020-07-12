Himachal Pradesh's COVID count stands at 1,191

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has surged to 1,191, informed the state's health department on Sunday. The total figure includes 256 active cases and 911 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus in the state stood at 9. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India now has a total of 8,49,553 positive cases, including 2,92,258 active cases and 5,34,621 recoveries.

22,674 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded so far. (ANI)