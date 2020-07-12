Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh's COVID count stands at 1,191

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has surged to 1,191, informed the state's health department on Sunday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has surged to 1,191, informed the state's health department on Sunday. The total figure includes 256 active cases and 911 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus in the state stood at 9. As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India now has a total of 8,49,553 positive cases, including 2,92,258 active cases and 5,34,621 recoveries.

22,674 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded so far. (ANI)

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

