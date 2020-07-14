Himachal records 1,302 COVID-19 cases so far

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh reached 1,302 on Tuesday, according to the state health department. "The number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,302 in Himachal Pradesh, out of which 345 cases are active," the department said.

Till now, a total of 1,03,522 tests have been conducted in the state. As many as 9,06,752 cases have been confirmed in India, out of which 5,71,460 have recovered. A total of 23,727 patients have lost their lives due to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)