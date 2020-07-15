PM reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

PM reviews development work at Kedarnath DhamPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand with a focus on facilities for travelers, his office said. Last month also the prime minister had reviewed the progress of the development work at the shrine.
The discussions centered around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya's 'samadhi sthal', maintaining cleanliness and ensuring extensive development, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The review also focussed on ensuring that travelers get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route and arrangements to be made to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage using technology, it added.
