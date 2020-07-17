Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall collapses in Shahjahanpur, five killed

A woman and her four children were killed in a wall collapse in Wajid Khel locality here on Friday, a senior official said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:05 IST
Wall collapses in Shahjahanpur, five killed
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

A woman and her four children were killed in a wall collapse in Wajid Khel locality here on Friday, a senior official said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur, Indra Vikram Singh, said Shabnam (42) was sleeping with her children Ruby (20) Shahbaz (5), Chandini (3) and Sahib (8) when the incident took place. Another son Sahil (15) also received serious injuries and has been hospitalized, the DM said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-storey building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-storey structure in the citys south was home to five o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound as hopes of more stimulus offset virus worries

Asian shares eked out gains and U.S. stock futures bounced back on Friday as hopes of more government spending around the globe outweighed concerns about rising coronavirus infections and worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing.Eu...

Russian attempts to steal vaccine data unacceptable but have not done damage - UK security minister

Attempts by Russian-backed hackers to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from Britain are completely unacceptable but have not done any damage, security minister James Brokenshire said on Friday. Britains National Cyber Security Centre NCSC sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020