Wall collapses in Shahjahanpur, five killed
A woman and her four children were killed in a wall collapse in Wajid Khel locality here on Friday, a senior official said.PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:05 IST
A woman and her four children were killed in a wall collapse in Wajid Khel locality here on Friday, a senior official said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.
District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur, Indra Vikram Singh, said Shabnam (42) was sleeping with her children Ruby (20) Shahbaz (5), Chandini (3) and Sahib (8) when the incident took place. Another son Sahil (15) also received serious injuries and has been hospitalized, the DM said.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar Pradesh
- Shahjahanpur
- Lucknow
ALSO READ
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on first Monday of 'Sawan'
Yogi Adityanath condoles death of people killed in Ghaziabad factory fire
Over 25 crore saplings planted in UP today, says Yogi Adityanath
BJP has fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's dreams: Yogi Adityanath