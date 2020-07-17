Wall collapses in Shahjahanpur, five killed

A woman and her four children were killed in a wall collapse in Wajid Khel locality here on Friday, a senior official said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur, Indra Vikram Singh, said Shabnam (42) was sleeping with her children Ruby (20) Shahbaz (5), Chandini (3) and Sahib (8) when the incident took place. Another son Sahil (15) also received serious injuries and has been hospitalized, the DM said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.