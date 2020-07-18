Left Menu
No entry for devotees from outside MP in Mahakal temple

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country visit the temple during the holy month of Sawan.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:30 IST
Devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to enter the Mahakal temple campus here from July 20 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday. This decision has been taken by the management committee of the temple due to fear that infection might spread if devotees from outside the state are allowed, said temple administrator Sujan Singh Rawat.

'Mahakal' temple is one of the 12 "jyotirlingas" of Lord Shiva which attracts lakhs of devotees every year. "Amid rising number of cases in Madhya Pradesh, a decision has been taken to ban the entry of devotees coming from other states from Monday," said Rawat.

Ujjain contributed 942 COVID-19 cases in the state's tally of 21,082 cases as on July 17, as per the health department. Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country visit the temple during the holy month of Sawan.

"Nowadays, 8,000 devotees are being given entry inside the temple every day through the online booking system," he said, adding that facility of online darshan has also been made available..

