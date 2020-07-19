Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K BJP welcomes decision to nominate 'strategic areas' for developing important infrastructure

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday welcomed the decision of the administration to approve a special dispensation for regulating construction in "strategic areas", saying such a step was needed by the armed forces for their direct operational and training requirements.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:49 IST
J-K BJP welcomes decision to nominate 'strategic areas' for developing important infrastructure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday welcomed the decision of the administration to approve a special dispensation for regulating construction in "strategic areas", saying such a step was needed by the armed forces for their direct operational and training requirements. On Friday, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, gave its nod to the proposal to amend the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988, and the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970, to provide for a special dispensation to carry out construction activities in 'strategic areas'.

The decision will delegate the armed forces themselves the responsibility of ensuring that construction activities are undertaken as per the existing provisions of the Developmental Control Regulation of the Master Plan and all environmental safeguards are adhered to in the notified "strategic areas". "In other words, the red tape would be eliminated to ensure timely completion of the projects keeping their sensitivity and strategic importance in mind," BJP spokesperson Brig (retd) Anil Gupta said in a statement here.

He said J and K is home to tens of thousands of security forces drawn from the army and paramilitary forces due to ongoing conflict. "Scores of defense installations are located across the length and breadth of the UT, especially in hilly areas, and a number of clearances are required from different departments before developing infrastructure for mobilization and stationing. "In the past, governments have been reluctant to meet the genuine needs of the security forces for habitat as well as training purposes apart from the operational infrastructure. Due to non-availability of field firing ranges and due to reluctance of the government to notify them, the troops stationed here had to go to as far as Rajasthan to fire their weapons," Gupta said. He said the new provision would enable them to overcome such hindrances to ensure that the combat efficiency of the troops is not affected.

"It is very important at such a critical time when both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC) are under threat from the enemies. Similarly, if proper habitat is not created the troops are housed in government buildings and schools which causes hardship to the local populace," the BJP leader said. He said fast-tracking of strategic assets is in overall national interest and should not be causing any botheration to the "patriotic citizens of our UT". "But there are certain elements for whom political interests are always above the national interests and they can go to any length to promote their petty politics," Gupta said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-UP finance minister referred to Delhi hospital for coronavirus treatment

Former Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agarwal was referred to Delhi for treatment on Sunday, days after he tested positive for coronavirus. District Surveillance Officer Dr Ashok Kumar said Rajesh Agarwal, who is the MLA from Bar...

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Cha...

CMERI develops COVID protection systems for workplaces

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute CMERI has come up with a surveillance kiosk which can gauge the body temperature of a person as well as check if he is wearing a face mask through a customised software solution, a state...

Guj: Surat district's COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000-mark

Surat in Gujarat reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest for any district in the state for the day, which pushed its tally beyond the 10,000- mark, the health department said. The districts case count now stands at 10,258, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020