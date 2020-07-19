Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot to Centre: Declare East Rajasthan Canal Project a national venture

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the East Rajasthan Canal Project a national venture. The chief minister said the Centre has given a national status to drinking water and irrigation projects in 16 areas in the past. But no water project in Rajasthan has received this status, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:47 IST
Gehlot to Centre: Declare East Rajasthan Canal Project a national venture

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the East Rajasthan Canal Project a national venture. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said the project costing about Rs 37,247 crore will ensure the availability of drinking water in 13 districts of the state while meeting irrigation needs of 2.8 lakh hectares, an official statement said. He said a detailed report of the project had been sent to the Central Water Commission for necessary approval in November 2017.

Gehlot urged that it be declared a national project at the earliest. The chief minister said the Centre has given a national status to drinking water and irrigation projects in 16 areas in the past.

But no water project in Rajasthan has received this status, he said. Due to a serious problem of drinking water in many districts of the state, it is necessary to give this project the status of a national project and ensure its quick implementation, the statement said.

The ERCP project will ensure the availability of adequate water for drinking and irrigation by 2051 to Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts. The project will carry the surplus water of sub-basins of Kunu, Kul, Parvati, Kalisindh and Mej rivers during monsoon to the sub-basins of Banas, Morel, Banganga, Gambhir and Parbati rivers.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik district sees rise of 416 COVID-19 cases; 7 more die

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtras Nashik district mounted by 416 to 9,491 on Sunday, an official said. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 390, he said.Wit...

How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Of all the ways that John Lewis influenced American life and politics, his indelible impact on young people may be among the most enduring. From student activist to elder statesman, Lewis continually encouraged the nations youth to start go...

4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; Kejriwal says not time for blame-game

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack o...

T'gana woman delivers outside hospital after being referred to another facility

A woman gave birth on the road outside a government hospital in Telangana on Sunday after doctors referred her to another state-run facility as she required blood transfusion, which was temporarily unavailable. Hospital officials said they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020