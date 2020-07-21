Jamaat case: Delhi court allows 98 Indonesian, 23 Kyrgyzstan nationals to walk free on fine

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed 98 Indonesian and 23 Kyrgyzstan nationals to walk free on plea bargaining process after they accepted mild charges in connection with the case related to Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. Metropolitan Magistrate Rohit Guliya asked the 23 Kyrgyzstan Nationals who pleaded guilty, to pay fine of Rs 5000. While another Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal asked 98 Indonesian nationals to pay fine of Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, two nationals each from both the countries claimed trial in the matter. All these foreign nationals were represented by advocate Ashima Mandla. Around 955 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March this year, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country.

The court had on July 6, said that there was prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons under Section14 (b) Foreigners Act, 1946, under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Indian Penal Code. Thereafter, the court had summoned all the accused on different dates who were charge-sheeted in 48 charge sheets and 11 supplementary charge sheets, filed by Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The court has also said that all the accused persons will appear through video conferencing. In view of the guidelines issued by the Delhi High Court, Delhi Police was also directed to facilitate the joining of the concerned official of the embassy for the purpose of identification of the accused persons and further proceedings. (ANI)