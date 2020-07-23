Senior journalist Rohit Basu dies
Press Club, Kolkata, in a statement paid rich tribute to "the departed member" and expressed its deep condolences to his wife and daughter.
Associate editor of "Uttarbanga Sangbad" Rohit Basu died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 59.
Basu, who had been associated with leading dailies like Ananda Bazar Patrika, Ekdin, Tara News before joining Uttarbanga Sangbad, had steered the daily for the past one-and--a-half-years with his rich experience, the daily said. Basu, who had been the associate editor of Uttarbanga Sangbad in Siliguri, had returned here sometime back.
Expressing grief over the death of Basu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that the journalist was well known for his analytical political reporting. She also recalled her rapport and cordial relations with him. The chief minister offered her condolences to members of the bereaved family.
Press Club, Kolkata, in a statement paid rich tribute to "the departed member" and expressed its deep condolences to his wife and daughter. The statement was issued by club President Snehasis Sur and Secretary Kingshuk Pramanik.
