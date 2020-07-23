Maharashtra Cabinet postpones Mayor, Deputy Mayor elections in Nanded

The Maharashtra Cabinet decided to postpone elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Nanded Municipal Corporation for another three months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The elections were scheduled to be held before May 1 as per Municipal rules but due to COVID-19, a three-month extension was given on April 27.

The extension will be over on July 27, so another three months extension is given from July 27 onwards. So far, Maharashtra has reported 3,37,607 cases, the highest in the country. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the state has 1,37,282 active cases, and 1,87,769 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. As many as 12,556 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Maharastra. (ANI)