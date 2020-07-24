Left Menu
Development News Edition

DST launches Rs 15-cr fund to support India-Russia collaboration joint R&D for tech development

The programme has been jointly launched in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Foundation for Assistance to Small Innovative Enterprises (FASIE) of the Russian Federation. "It will connect Indian, and Russian Science & Technology (S&T) led SMEs and Start-ups for joint R&D for technology development and for cross-country technology adaptation," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:14 IST
DST launches Rs 15-cr fund to support India-Russia collaboration joint R&D for tech development

The Department of Science and Technology has launched the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme that will connect Indian and Russian science and technology (S&T) led SMEs and start-ups for joint R&D, a statement said on Friday. The programme has been jointly launched in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Foundation for Assistance to Small Innovative Enterprises (FASIE) of the Russian Federation.

"It will connect Indian, and Russian Science & Technology (S&T) led SMEs and Start-ups for joint R&D for technology development and for cross-country technology adaptation," the statement said. The programme will run through two annual cycles with up to five projects to be funded under each cycle.

Projects are being sought on leading S&T focus areas, including but not limited to, IT & ICT, medicine and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, aerospace, alternative technologies, environment, new materials, biotechnologies, robotics, and drones. On behalf of DST, FICCI will implement the programme in India, the statement said.

"Over a period of two years, the Department of Science and Technology will fund up to Rs 15 crores to 10 Indian SMEs/start-ups and FASIE will provide similar funding to the Russian projects," the statement added. The programme will provide access to partial public funding for jointly selected projects with the participation of at least one start-up/SME from India and one SME from Russia.

The selected projects will be required to bear partial funding as well, either through own funds or alternate sources of funding. In addition to the financial support, the teams will also be supported through capacity building, mentorship and business development. Speaking at the launch of the programme on Thursday, Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said India and Russia have a long-standing bilateral scientific cooperation.

"The launch of the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme is another step towards strengthening the Science, Technology and Innovation ties between the two countries. This initiative is very timely, wherein we can leverage joint intellectual and financial resources to develop technologies that would provide the solutions for tomorrow," he said. D B Venkatesh Varma, Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, said India has one of the largest start-up ecosystems in the world, and the number of unicorns is a testament to the tremendous talent the country possesses.

"S&T-led innovation and entrepreneurship are priorities of both countries and will be a key point on the agenda as President Putin visits India later this year. There is a history of scientific cooperation between the countries, and with this initiative; we take the next step of commercialisation," Varma said. Sergey Polyakov, General Director, FASIE, said he was well aware of the knowledge and expertise of India in the larger science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

"We hope the innovations and technologies supported through this programme will help us face and overcome the challenges in this new normal," Polyakov said. Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI, said the launch of the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme is a testimony to the commitments of both the countries to further strengthen the S&T cooperation.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Adams rips Gase, GM Douglas

Disgruntled safety Jamal Adams demanded a trade and revealed to the New York Daily News the level of disdain he holds for his head coach and general manager with the New York Jets. I dont feel like hes the right leader for this organization...

Need constant monitoring, exposure to find Sunil's successor, feels India assistant coach

Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels constant monitoring and exposure could help in finding a worthy successor for talisman Sunil Chhetri who continues to dazzle with his incredible game. At 35 and after over 15 gl...

HC rejects plea seeking Commission of Inquiry to look into swapping of bodies of 2 COVID deceased

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into the swapping of bodies of two COVID-19 deceased at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Two sons of a 92-year-old ma...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man as no material against him in charge sheet

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying he was the sole accused chargesheeted in the matter but was not seen in any video footage or named by any person. Addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020