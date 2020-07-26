Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:04 IST
Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL30 VIRUS-PM-MANNKIBAAT Threat of coronavirus far from over, cautions PM New Delhi: India's COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate is much less as well, but the threat of the deadly virus is far from over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. DEL33 CONG-RAHUL-DIGITAL CAMPAIGN India's democracy will function in accordance with Constitution, echo voice of people: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said democracy in the country will function in accordance with the Constitution and echo the voice of the people, who will reject the BJP's "conspiracy of deceit and deception".

DEL29 RJ-CONG-MAKEN Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken Jaipur: Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China. DEL23 PM-LD MANNKIBAAT PM recalls valour of soldiers in Kargil, says wars fought on borders and within country too New Delhi: Hailing the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.

DEL39 VIRUS-RECOVERIES 36,145 patients recover from COVID-19 -- highest in a day: Health Ministry New Delhi: As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. DEL18 JK-ABDULLAH-INTERVIEW Farooq Abdullah calls for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, pins hopes on SC New Delhi: As the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is set to complete one year on August 5, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called for restoration of its statehood and hoped the Supreme Court would render justice by striking down the repeal of Article 370 provisions. By Sumir Kaul DEL28 JK-KARGIL-ARMY Army commemorates 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Srinagar: The Army on Sunday commemorated 21 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999 as it joined the nation in remembering the heroes of "Operation Vijay", officials said.

DEL38 CONG-RJ-GOVERNOR Cong alleges Raj governor stalling assembly session at the behest of Centre New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the Rajasthan Governor of resorting to the "worst kind of obstruction of democracy" by raising "superficial and motivated" queries on Ashok Gehlot government's demand for convening a session of the state assembly. DELHI DEL27 FATF-INDIA REVIEW FATF review of India's anti-money laundering & terror financing regime pushed to 2021 due to COVID New Delhi: The much-awaited Financial Action Task Force (FATF) mutual evaluation of India's anti-money laundering regime and legal measures framed to check financial crimes, scheduled for this year, has been postponed till early next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL34 CONG-LEADERSHIP-DIKSHIT High time Cong gets full-time president; CWC should have settled leadership issue: Sandeep Dikshit New Delhi: The Congress should have settled the leadership issue earlier and it is "high time" that a full-time president is appointed by "selection or election", party leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Sunday, asserting that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) comprising senior leaders should have dealt with the issue on priority. By Asim Kamal LEGAL LGD2 GREEN-REFINERY NGT directs IOCL's Panipat refinery to pay Rs 25 crore New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has said the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Panipat refinery in Haryana has failed to take effective and adequate steps for pollution control and directed it to submit Rs 25 crore for restoration of the environment.

FOREIGN FGN17 VIRUS-AUS-MIGRATION-INDIANS Australia's migration intake to fall by over 2 lakh due to COVID-19; Indians affected Melbourne: Australia's migration intake will drop significantly to 31,000 in 2020-21 from 232,000 in 2018-19 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, impacting thousands of Indians planning to emigrate to this country. By Natasha Chaku FGN11 UK-QUEEN-INDIA-REPATRIATION Kolkata consular official briefs Queen on COVID-19 repatriation London: Queen Elizabeth II heard at length from a Kolkata-based Indian consular officer at a British Deputy High Commission about the close collaboration between the UK and India during the repatriation efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD6 SPO-CRI-IPL-ACU Managing IPL's ACU operations at 3 venues in UAE will be slightly easier: Ajit Singh New Delhi: Taking the IPL to the UAE would be quite a task logistically for the tournament organisers but for BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit head Ajit Singh, the move will make monitoring the event "slightly easier" as it would be restricted to just three venues.

(PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY.

