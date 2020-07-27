Left Menu
PM Modi greets CRPF personnel on 82nd Raising Day

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:21 IST
(With Inputs from PIB)

