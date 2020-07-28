Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL68 VIRUS-LD RECOVERY-FATALITY India's COVID-19 fatality rate declines to 2.25 pc; recovery rate rises to over 64 pc: Health ministry New Delhi: India's COVID-19 fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.25 per cent from 3.33 per cent on June 18 , while the recovery rate increased from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent now, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. DEL71 DEF-RAFALE On way to India, 5 Rafales re-fuelled mid-air by French tanker New Delhi: On their way to India from France, five Rafale jets were refulled mid-air from a French tanker at a height of 30,000 feet, according to photos released on Tuesday by the Indian Embassy in France. DEL69 PM-MAURITIUS-INAUGURATION Modi, Jugnauth to inaugurate Mauritius' new Supreme Court building New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will on Thursday jointly inaugurate Mauritius' new Supreme Court building which has been constructed with Indian assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

DEL79 LDALL RAJASTHAN Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot govt insists on July 31 session, won’t mention trust vote in agenda Jaipur/New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday sent a revised proposal for an assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra, sticking to its demand that the sitting should begin on July 31 and refusing to mention if it would seek a trust vote. DEL78 RAHUL-VIRUS LD GOVT People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that people's jobs and savings have been "snatched" but they are still being shown "lofty false dreams".

DEL75 NIA-ELGAR-LD ARREST NIA arrests Delhi University professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case New Delhi: The NIA on Tuesday arrested an associate professor of Delhi University in connection with the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case, an official said. DEL74 DL-CABINET-LD LAWYERS Riot cases: Delhi govt rejects lawyer panel proposed by police New Delhi: In a move that may kickstart a fresh tussle with the LG office, the AAP government on Tuesday rejected a panel of lawyers proposed by Delhi police, saying it would not help a "free and fair" trial of the February riots in the city.

DEL73 ED-MUMBAI AIRPORT-LD RAIDS ED raids multiple premises in money laundering case against GKV group, MIAL New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in connection with a money laundering case against GVK group, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and others to probe alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running the Mumbai airport, officials said. CAL12 BH-SUSHANT-FIR Sushant Singh Rajput s father lodges FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty over his death Patna: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

CAL11 TR-VIRUS-VILLAGERS Tripura villagers halt entry of medical teams, say coronavirus only attacks urban people Agartala: People in several villages in Tripura's Khowai district have claimed that coronavirus only infects the urban population and have stopped the entry of medical teams engaged in COVID-19 survey work in these areas by putting up road blockades, officials said on Tuesday. LEGAL LGD25 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri mosque case: Spl CBI court completes recording of statements Lucknow: A special CBI court here completed on Tuesday the recording of statements of the accused in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

LGD29 SC-2NDLD ENCOUNTER-DUBEY Vikas Dubey encounter: SC rejects pleas seeking removal of ex-DGP from inquiry commission New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh K L Gupta from the 3-member inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter. BUSINESS DEL55 BIZ-PM-BANKS PM Modi to join brain-storming session with heads of banks, NBFCs on Wed New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet heads of large banks and NBFCs on Wednesday to take stock of the economy that has been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN48 NEPAL-3RDLD POLITICS Nepal's ruling party leaders fail to negotiate power-sharing deal between Oli and Prachanda Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party leaders on Tuesday once again failed to negotiate a power-sharing deal between Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and executive chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', who convened a meeting of the powerful Standing Committee despite the former's decision to postpone it..