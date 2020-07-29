1 killed, 16 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Manipur
A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipur's Senapati district, police said. The injured were admitted to the Senapati District Hospital by police and local volunteers. They are stated to be out of danger..PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:57 IST
A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipur's Senapati district, police said. The incident happened around 7 am on National Highway 2 near Karong when the minibus was heading towards Dimapur, they said.
The minibus was carrying drivers who could drive back some vehicles from the Nagaland town for an Imphal-based company, local sources said. The injured were admitted to the Senapati District Hospital by police and local volunteers.
They are stated to be out of danger..
- READ MORE ON:
- Senapati district
- Manipur
- Dimapur
- Karong
- National Highway
- Nagaland
- Imphal
ALSO READ
40-year-old man dies at quarantine centre in Manipur
Cong seeks CBI probe against Manipur CM in drugs seizure case
Manipur: BSF jawan who escaped from quarantine centre in Imphal arrested by police
Girls outshine boys in Manipur Class 12 board exams
36 more test COVID-19 positive in Manipur; tally rises to