Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP worker found hanged from tree in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress rubbished the allegation as "completely baseless and politically motivated", and said a police investigation would bring out the truth. The body of Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district, was found hanging from a tree by locals, police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:37 IST
BJP worker found hanged from tree in West Bengal

A BJP worker was found hanged from a tree near his house in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Wednesday, with his party alleging that he was killed by goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress as he had refused to join them. The Trinamool Congress rubbished the allegation as "completely baseless and politically motivated", and said a police investigation would bring out the truth.

The body of Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district, was found hanging from a tree by locals, police said. "We are investigating the matter," a police officer said.

According to family members of Das, local TMC leaders had been putting pressure on him for the past few days to join their party. "But he was not willing to do so. Today a meeting was scheduled to be held with local TMC leaders. Later in the evening, he was found hanging. We want the truth to come out," a member of his family said.

The district BJP leadership alleged that TMC goons killed Das and hanged his body from the tree. Earlier this month, a senior BJP leader and MLA, Debendra Nath Ray, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his house in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

Ray was found hanging from a ceiling, outside a closed shop, near his home in the Hemtabad area of the district, police said. His family and the party alleged that it was a "cold-blooded murder by TMC".

The police, however, quoting post-mortem report had said he died due to hanging, and no other injury mark was found on Ray's body..

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...

Reports: 49ers, GM Lynch reach five-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to terms on a five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Financial terms were not immediately known for Lynch, who has helpe...

Lockdown: Over 4,500 arrested, shops shut, transport off the roads in WB

The normal life across West Bengal was crippled on Wednesday amid the 24-hour complete lockdown, the third within a week, which saw over 4,500 people being arrested for breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said a total of 4,664 peo...

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020