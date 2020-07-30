Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests 3 from Dantewada in BJP MLA murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three accused in the 2019 murder case of Bhima Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:10 IST
Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests 3 from Dantewada in BJP MLA murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three accused in the 2019 murder case of Bhima Mandavi, the BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh. The three accused have been identified as Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Kumari Linge Tati. All the three accused belong to the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed on April 9, 2019, following which a case was registered. "The case was registered at Kuakonda Police Station u/s 147, 148, 149, 302, 396, 307 and 120B of IPC, Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, Sections 3 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, Sections 13(1)(a), 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act," according to a press release. "It pertains to an IED blast and indiscriminate firing by CPI (Maoist) cadres near Shyamgiri Village of Dantewada district resulting in the death of Bhima Mandavi, the then sitting BJP MLA from the district, and four personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF). The arms and ammunition of the martyred police personnel were also looted by the CPI (Maoist) cadres," it added.

Investigation revealed that Laxman Jaiswal, who runs a grocery shop in Nakulnar, provided electric wires, explosive substances and other items for the IED blast carried out by CPI (Maoist) cadres. While, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap, the ex-Sarpanch of Kakadi Village and Kumari Linge Tati were instrumental in providing logistic support to the Naxalites and were part of the conspiracy. The accused were produced before the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur on Wednesday, and were taken on police remand for seven days. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud

President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a delay to Novembers presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraudThe dates of federal elections are set by Congress, ...

Haryana police seize 1,500 illicit liquor bottles in Gurgaon

Haryana police have seized 1,500 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor IMFL which were being smuggled from Ghaziabad to Gurgaon district, a state police spokesperson said on Thursday. He said the consignment was being smuggled in a ...

Wheels India to explore more OEMs in wind energy biz: official

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Thursday said the prospects for wind energy business looked good globally and it would explore more original equipment manufacturers in the segment. It has invested in a cast aluminium wheel factory...

In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis, COVID-19

By Amit Kumar Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party via video conferencing and discussed various issues including, the current political crisis in Rajasthan, COVID -19 pandemic and governments mis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020