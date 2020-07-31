Left Menu
2 arrested for assaulting people during land allotment programme in Assam

Two persons were arrested in connection with an assault that left 12 people, including a police officer, injured during a land allotment programme in Assam's Sonitpur district, police said on Friday.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:13 IST
Two persons were arrested in connection with an assault that left 12 people, including a police officer, injured during a land allotment programme in Assam's Sonitpur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Jamugurighat area on Thursday when district officials were allotting land to around 30 self-help groups (SHGs) for agricultural activities, they said.

A group of 20-25 "doubtful citizens" settled in the area objected to the allotment of land to the SHGs and attacked the people present there with sticks, rods and stones, causing injuries to 12 people including Jamugurighat police outpost in-charge Pranjal Nath, Sonitput district Superintendent of Police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta said. "Police had to resort to firing in the air to disperse the mob. A case was registered and two leaders of the group were arrested on Friday. Efforts are on to nab the other culprits," he said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and they were released after treatment, the officer said. As word spread about the assault, scores of local people rushed to the spot to retaliate but they were stopped by the police, he said.

Local BJP MLA Padma Hazarika condemned the incident after reaching the spot. "This group of doubtful citizens is trying to settle here by encroaching government land. It is a threat to the local indigenous people," the legislator said.

Mahanta said police teams are patrolling the area and the situation is under control..

