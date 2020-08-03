Women from various groups greet Himachal CM on Raksha Bandhan, tie rakhis
Women representing various groups tied rakhi threads on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at his official residence of Oakover, on Monday.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:00 IST
Women representing various groups tied rakhi threads on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at his official residence of Oakover, on Monday. The women came from various Self Help Groups (SHGs). Among them, one group was the BJP's Mahila Morcha led by its president Rashmi Dhar Sood.
The Information and Public Relations department of the state released an official statement detailing the ceremonies of the event. The Chief Minister was also presented home-made rakhis by self-help groups of the state prepared under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Raksha Bandhan
- BJP
- Himachal Pradesh
- Oakover
- Mahila Morcha
- Self Help Groups
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Restricted access to BJP's Kumaon office in Uttarakhand for next 15 days
BJP has lied on COVID-19, GDP and Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi
Kapil Sibal launches veiled attack on BJP over Rajasthan political crisis
AP BJP urges Guv not to approve capital decentralisation bills
Why did Rajasthan's rebel Congress MLAs choose Haryana for camping? BJP's role is clear: Cong leader Ajay Maken.