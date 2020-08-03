Women from various groups greet Himachal CM on Raksha Bandhan, tie rakhis

Women representing various groups tied rakhi threads on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, at his official residence of Oakover, on Monday. The women came from various Self Help Groups (SHGs). Among them, one group was the BJP's Mahila Morcha led by its president Rashmi Dhar Sood.

The Information and Public Relations department of the state released an official statement detailing the ceremonies of the event. The Chief Minister was also presented home-made rakhis by self-help groups of the state prepared under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. (ANI)