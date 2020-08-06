TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy no more

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was 59.

Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, passed away this morning due to heart attack while undergoing treatment for an infection in the leg, TRS said on twitter. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, several of his Cabinet colleagues, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, state BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders condoled the death of Ramalinga Reddy.

The Governor, in her condolence message, said Ramalinga Reddy's death was a great loss to the state. Rao expressed shock over the demise of Reddy and recalled his association with the departed leader as a fellow activist from his native region.

He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, an official release said. In a statement, the PCC president and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka said Ramalinga Reddy had a deep understanding of people's problems.

Ramalinga Reddy played an active role in public life as a legislator and as a journalist, they said. Born in 1961, Ramalinga Reddy had worked as a journalist before joining politics.

He was elected to the Assembly in 2004 in undivided Andhra Pradesh, 2014 and 2018. The Chief Minister visited Ramalinga Reddy's native Chittapur village in Siddipet district andpaid homage to the departed MLA, an official release said.

Reddy's funeral was held at Chittapur later in the day. PTI SJR ROH ROH