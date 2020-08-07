BSF seizes silver ornaments at India-Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized silver ornaments from a bike while it was being smuggled to Bangladesh in West Bengal's Kaijuri, BSF South Bengal said. According to the force, the incident occurred on August 6 when ornaments worth Rs 9,60,720 were seized while they were being smuggled on a bike.

A smuggler on a motorbike was approaching the border on Thursday night when BSF troops chased the bikes and stopped it. The smuggler then left the bike and fled. The troops opened the toolbox and found 13 kg of silver jewelery. The bike was also confiscated while the border guards are trying to find out the identity of the motorbike with the number plate. (ANI)