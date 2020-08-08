Dacoit shot dead during robbery bid at factory in Bankura

A dacoit was killed after the armed security guards of a factory in West Bengal's Bankura district allegedly opened fire at his gang during a robbery bid, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday night in Ghutogoria in Barjora Industrial Area, they said.

A gang of eight-ten dacoits entered the factory premises by scaling the boundary wall, police said. Ths security guards told police that they warned the dacoits and even tried to capture them. Instead of fleeing, the gang started throwing stones at them, an officer said.

During this, the security guards opened fire and one of the dacoits was shot at, he said. The other members of the gang immediately fled from the spot.

The security guards then called the police who took the injured dacoit, later identified as 30-year-old Prasenjit Lohar, to Barjora Superspeciality Hospital. Doctors there declared him brought dead, the officer said. The body has been sent to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

Police said they have started an investigation into the incident. The factory's management refused to comment.

According to police, the dacoits possibly went to the factory looking for scrap iron. The deceased is a local, they said.