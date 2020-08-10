Budgam attack: BJP worker succumbs to injuries
A BJP worker, who was shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Monday, police said. Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, was shot at and critically injured by militants in his native village on Sunday, the official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:26 IST
A BJP worker, who was shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Monday, police said. Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, was shot at and critically injured by militants in his native village on Sunday, the official said. He succumbed to injuries early Monday.
Najar is the fourth BJP worker or office bearer targeted by militants in the last one month. BJP's district president for Bandipora, Waseem Bari, his father and and brother were shot dead by militants last month.
A BJP panch was shot at and injured on August 4, while another sarpanch from the party was shot dead two days later in south Kashmir's Kulgam district..
ALSO READ
BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge
Cong launches digital campaign, accuses BJP of violating democratic traditions
Farooq Abdullah calls for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, pins hopes on SC
AAP's Gopal Rai slams BJP civic bodies for new taxes
TMC launches social media campaign to counter BJP