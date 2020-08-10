Left Menu
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also sought immediate assistance from the Centre for Maharashtra in view of the June 3 Cyclone Nisarga, that caused widespread damage in coastal districts, and the August 5 downpour and heavy winds that battered Mumbai, a state government statement said here. Thackeray was speaking at a virtual meeting Modi held with chief ministers of six states to review flood situation, th statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:14 IST
Set up PM-led panel for crisis situations in states: Uddhav

The Maharashtra government on Monday demanded setting up of a committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling crisis situations in states and ensuring better coordination. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also sought immediate assistance from the Centre for Maharashtra in view of the June 3 Cyclone Nisarga, that caused widespread damage in coastal districts, and the August 5 downpour and heavy winds that battered Mumbai, a state government statement said here.

Thackeray was speaking at a virtual meeting Modi held with chief ministers of six states to review flood situation, th statement said. The states that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation and heavy rains in the country were Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

The PM noted there is a good coordination between the Centre and state governments during crisissituations and added his dispensation is with all states while facing calamities, the statement said. On his part, Thackeray demanded setting up of a committee under the prime minister for tackling crisis situations and ensuring coordination with states,the statement said.

As he apprised the prime minister about the August 5 heavy rains in Mumbai, Thackeray said that the present inter- state flood management system is useful, but added the body should have the Centres representatives in it. Thackeray said Maharashtra suffered more than Rs 1,065 crore losses due to Cyclone Nisarga and the August 5 rainfall caused Rs 500 crore damage in Mumbai as he demanded the prime minister to announce immediate assistance to the state.

The chief minister said Mumbai recorded 333 mm rainfall during 24-hour period on August 5, while wind speed that day was 70 km to 80 km gusting to 106 km. Thackeray urged Modi to hand over a land parcel owned by the Union commerce ministry to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at Mahul here for setting up a pumping station.

When set up, this pumping station will help address frequent water-logging in Hindmata, Dadar and Wadala, Thackeray said, according to the statement. The chief minister also called for permanent solutions to avoid losses caused by heavy rains and floods.

Thackeray reiterated the demand for considering an alternative route for the proposed gauge conversion of Akola- Khandwa railway line passing through the tiger habitat of the Melghat Tiger Reserve in Amravati district. The railway line is proposed to be converted from metre gauge to broad gauge.

Among others, the chief minister asked the Centre to install Doppler radar in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra for weather forecasting in the states Marathwada region. Modi asked Union ministries concerned to think over the suggestions made by Thackeray during the meeting, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also took part in the meeting, it added..

