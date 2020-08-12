Thorough investigation pivotal in delivering justice: Amit Shah

A thorough investigation by police officers plays a crucial role in delivering justice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. Congratulating the awardees of the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation', Shah said the country is proud of their exemplary work. As many as 121 police personnel, including 21 women, have been awarded the medal this year

"A thorough investigation plays a pivotal role in delivering justice. I congratulate all the recipients of 'Medal for Excellence in Investigation-2020'. “This is a recognition of the outstanding service and commitment of our police personnel. India is proud of them," Shah tweeted. The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards in investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence by investigating officers. Among the awarded personnel, 15 are from the CBI, 10 each are from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police, eight are from Uttar Pradesh Police, seven each are from Kerala and West Bengal police, and the remaining are from other states and union territories.