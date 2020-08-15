Left Menu
Development News Edition

On I-Day, PM announces govt's plans for environmental protection

From launching projects to conserve Gangetic dolphins and Asiatic lions to making Ladakh carbon neutral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government's plans in the kitty for the protection of the environment on Saturday. According to official figures, there are about 3700 Gangetic dolphins in Indian river systems. The prime minister also said the government will soon launch a project to conserve Asiatic lions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:59 IST
On I-Day, PM announces govt's plans for environmental protection

From launching projects to conserve Gangetic dolphins and Asiatic lions to making Ladakh carbon neutral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government's plans in the kitty for the protection of the environment on Saturday. Delivering his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the prime minister said, "A special campaign is being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities with a holistic approach." Announcing big plans for Ladakh, he said, "Just like Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region." According to officials, Ladakh accounts for 0.1 per cent of the country's total emissions.

Carbon neutrality means achieving a balance between emitting carbon and absorbing it from the atmosphere in carbon sinks.  Talking about giving a push to the country's biodiversity, Modi announced a 10-year project to conserve the Gangetic dolphin, which was declared the national aquatic animal in 2010. Project Dolphin aims to give a stronger impetus for the conservation of the species on the lines of Project Tiger and Project Elephant.

In India, these dolphins are sighted at long, deep river reaches in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. According to official figures, there are about 3700 Gangetic dolphins in Indian river systems.

The prime minister also said the government will soon launch a project to conserve Asiatic lions. He hailed the country's efforts in increasing the numbers of tigers and lions in recent times.

According to the ministry of environment, Project Lion will entail habitat development, engage modern technologies in lion management and address the issue of diseases in lions and associated species through advanced, world-class research and veterinary care.  The project will address the issue of human-wildlife conflict, involve the local communities living in the vicinity of the lions' landscape and also provide livelihood opportunities, a spokesperson of the ministry said. A report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change earlier this year had said there was a 29-per cent increase in the population of the Asiatic lions that live in Gujarat's Gir forest, taking the number from 523 in 2015 to 674 in 2020.

According to the 2018 tiger census, the figures of which were released in 2019, India's wild tiger population increased by over 30 per cent in four years, with the census declaring 2,967 big cats, up from 2,226 four years ago. PTI AG RC.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Rajasthan: 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; infection tally nears 60,000-mark

Rajasthan recorded 686 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the states infection tally to 59,378. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 859, officials said.A total of 14,462 people are underg...

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the Lieutenant Governors gold medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year 2020. The officers who have been awarded for the medal include Principal Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020